Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local schemes are offering vital support as the country continues to struggle with rising costs 🛒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of households will receive £200 payments via the government’s Household Support Fund

The fund provides help with essential costs like food, clothing, and utility bills

Payments and support schemes are managed by local councils and may vary by region

Hundreds of households are set to receive £200 payments through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

The HSF aims to assist with essential expenses such as food, clothing, and utility bills, offering support through vouchers and small grants to help alleviate the financial strain of the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Administered by local councils, the payment amounts may vary by region. Below, we outline the latest local HSF schemes announced this week.

Just a couple of new schemes to report on this week, but for information about similar programs in your area, see the details provided at the end of this article.

Adur and Worthing

Adur and Worthing Borough Councils in Sussex are sending letters this week to 200 households, informing them of their eligibility for £200 supermarket vouchers. The vouchers will be delivered via email within 14 days of the letters being sent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These vouchers are being provided to households where at least one person does not meet the eligibility criteria for Pension Credit and, as a result, does not qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment.

According to the councils, the vouchers can be used at supermarkets to purchase groceries or essential household items.

For more information, head to Adur and Worthing Councils’ website

Tower Hamlets

In Tower Hamlets, support is available through the Resident Support Scheme, which is open to all residents regardless of their benefit status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is designed to assist residents who are at risk of a crisis or urgently need help and have no other financial support available.

It can provide help with short-term living costs, such as food, credit, and gas/electric prepayment meters. In certain cases, it may also cover the cost of white goods and furniture.

The scheme is open to all Tower Hamlets residents – you do not need to be on benefits to apply - and the council is also offering a £175 cash payment to pensioners it has identified as being in need, to help ease winter pressures.

For more information, head to Tower Hamlets Council’s website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

We’d love to hear from you! Have you applied for the Household Support Fund or a similar scheme in your area? Share your experiences, tips, or any questions in the comments section.