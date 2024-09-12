You could benefit from the Household Support Fund, which has been extended until March 2025 💬

It was recently announced that the Household Support Fund (HSF) will be extended by another six months, at least until the end of March 2025.

The aim of the fund is to help vulnerable households meet essential costs such as food, energy and other necessities.

Initially launched for six months by the UK Government in October 2021, the fund has been extended in six-month increments multiple times.

The UK Government, through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), allocates a portion of the HSF to local councils in England. The amount given to each council is based on factors such as population size and local poverty levels.

Once councils receive the funding, they decide how best to distribute it based on the unique needs of their areas.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, funds are handed to the devolved administrations - those governments are then able to choose how to distribute the funding.

Below are the most recent local HSF council schemes we've identified this week. For information on similar schemes in your area, see the end of this article.

Cheshire East

Cheshire East Council is offering £500 in grants to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis. Vouchers are being made available, with the amounts of £60 per adult, £100 per couple, and £20 per child (with the option to apply twice).

Additionally, families can receive broader support for essential needs, starting from £500 - and potentially higher.

Cheshire East’s Household Support Fund will also collaborate with selected local third-sector organisations to expand the range of financial assistance available.

To apply for this support, a referral must be made by a trusted professional familiar with your situation and needs.

This could be an education professional, support worker, family support worker, Citizens Advice representative, health professional, registered housing provider, or domestic abuse service.

For more information, head to Cheshire East Council’s website

Doncaster

City of Doncaster Council has warned that applications for the current round of Government funding will close at 5pm on Friday 13 September 2024.

New funding has been announced for the period from 1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025, but the council has not yet determined how this new funding will be distributed.

Payments for the current round of funding are as follows:

Single individuals with no dependent children will receive £50

Couples with no dependent children will receive £70

Households with 1 dependent child will receive £110

Households with 2 dependent children will receive £170

Households with 3 dependent children will receive £230

Households with 4 or more dependent children will receive £290

Payments will be made directly to your bank account based on any information you previously provided, but you’ll need to update the council if your bank account details have changed since your last award.

Eligibility for the support depends on receiving either Housing Benefit, Local Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit with a housing element, or means-tested free school meals.

For more information, head to the City of Doncaster Council’s website

Warwickshire

Until Friday 27 September, Warwickshire County Council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet household costs.

Families and households can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a gas, electricity or water bill.

The council said anyone entitled to benefits or eligible for free school meals has automatically been offered this support already so will not be eligible but that applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time.

How to apply for Household Support in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

Have you or someone you know benefited from the Household Support Fund? Share your experiences and questions in the comments section.