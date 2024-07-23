The 15 best cities to get a high-speed 5G internet signal on your smartphone

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:08 BST

Always stay connect in these places 📱

Have you got sick of struggling to get a decent mobile data signal when out and about. Perhaps it has made you wonder where the best place to get a 5G signal is in the UK. 

The good folks at OpenSignal have crunched the numbers and found the cities with the fastest mobile data download speeds. It includes major cities and a few surprises. 

Find the full list in our gallery below. Make sure to click through all the pages.

These are the 15 best cities to get a 5G signal on your phone in the UK according to OpenSignal. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

1. Best cities for 5G

OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 121.8 megabytes per second download speeds in Bristol. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

2. 15 - Bristol - 121.8Mbps

You may have expected the capital to be higher on this list. OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

3. T-14 - London - 124.7Mbps

Tied with London, people in Newcastle can get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds with 5G, according to OpenSignal. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

4. T-14 - Newcastle - 124.7Mbps

