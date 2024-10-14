Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stay warm and see if you’re eligible for help with winter heating costs ❄️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistance for vulnerable UK residents facing winter heating costs is available

Eligible recipients, primarily those on income-based benefits, receive Cold Weather Payments without needing to apply

Payments are triggered when local temperatures hit 0°C or below for seven consecutive days

Each cold spell activates a £25 payment, which can be issued multiple times throughout winter

Payments are typically issued within 14 working days after a cold spell is confirmed

Cold weather can be challenging, especially for individuals on a limited income or with health conditions, with increased heating costs often accompanying extreme cold spells.

Thankfully, the Cold Weather Payments scheme is in place to provide financial assistance to vulnerable residents in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government-funded, one-time payments are available across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, providing additional support to certain people receiving income-based benefits during the winter, from November to March.

But how exactly do Cold Weather Payments work, who is eligible, and what do you need to do to claim them? Here is everything you need to know...

A member of the public walks through the snow in Victoria Park in Glasgow in February 2021 (Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How do Cold Weather Payments work?

Cold Weather Payments are only issued once specific weather conditions have been met in an area or region. This helps the government ensure that the funds go to people actually experiencing cold weather conditions.

For Cold Weather Payments to be triggered, the temperature in your local area must either fall to or be forecasted to reach 0°C (32°F) or below for seven consecutive days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government uses local weather stations to monitor temperatures throughout the winter, tracking data closely to determine when payments should be issued.

How much can I get?

Each Cold Weather Payment is a fixed amount of £25. If there are multiple qualifying cold spells throughout the winter, recipients can receive multiple payments each time the seven-day cold period benchmark is met.

Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payments?

Eligibility for Cold Weather Payments is generally tied to income-related benefits, as the programme is intended to aid those with limited financial resources. To qualify, you must be receiving one or more of the following benefits:

Pension Credit: Individuals who receive Pension Credit, particularly the Guarantee Credit element, are eligible for Cold Weather Payments. This applies to a large number of pensioners on low incomes.

Individuals who receive Pension Credit, particularly the Guarantee Credit element, are eligible for Cold Weather Payments. This applies to a large number of pensioners on low incomes. Income Support: Recipients of Income Support may also qualify, particularly if they also meet certain conditions, such as having a disability, or if they care for a child under the age of five or have a child with a disability.

Recipients of Income Support may also qualify, particularly if they also meet certain conditions, such as having a disability, or if they care for a child under the age of five or have a child with a disability. Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA): Individuals receiving this allowance are eligible if they meet specific criteria, such as having a disability or taking care of a young child.

Individuals receiving this allowance are eligible if they meet specific criteria, such as having a disability or taking care of a young child. Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA): This allowance provides eligibility, particularly if recipients meet additional conditions, including receiving a pensioner premium, or caring for a child or person with a disability.

This allowance provides eligibility, particularly if recipients meet additional conditions, including receiving a pensioner premium, or caring for a child or person with a disability. Universal Credit: People on Universal Credit can qualify if they are not employed or self-employed and have a health condition or disability or live with a child under five years old. Some employed Universal Credit recipients may also qualify if they have a disabled child.

People on Universal Credit can qualify if they are not employed or self-employed and have a health condition or disability or live with a child under five years old. Some employed Universal Credit recipients may also qualify if they have a disabled child. Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI): Individuals receiving this benefit may be eligible if they also meet certain requirements, such as having a disability, or if they live with a young child or a person with a disability.

If you are unsure about your eligibility, you can check with your local benefits office or consult the official government website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I apply for Cold Weather Payments?

One of the main advantages of the Cold Weather Payment scheme is that it is typically automatic for those who qualify.

This means that eligible individuals do not need to apply separately, and instead, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will automatically issue the payment to those who meet the requirements.

If you are receiving a qualifying benefit and live in an area where temperatures have met the threshold, you should receive your payment automatically.

Cold Weather Payments are typically sent directly to your bank or building society account. If you qualify, you should see the payment deposited without having to take any action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will my Cold Weather Payment be paid?

Once a cold spell is verified, payments are usually issued within 14 working days, and in most cases, Cold Weather Payments should be received without any issues.

But if you believe you are eligible and do not receive your payment, there are steps you can take.

If your payment takes longer than expected, contact the DWP for further assistance, or reach out to your local Jobcentre Plus office - or your Pension Centre if you receive Pension Credit. They can verify your eligibility and check the status of your payment.

Bear in mind that if you recently began receiving a qualifying benefit or moved to a colder area, it’s essential to inform the DWP, as this could affect your eligibility.

If you’ve experienced Cold Weather Payments or have any tips on staying warm during the winter months, we’d love to hear from you! Share your stories, insights or questions in the comments section.