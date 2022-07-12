Community grocery store opens in Sleaford

Youth Work Leader, Paul Tricker outside the new Youth Hub

With more and more Sleaford area families facing the prospect of not knowing exactly how to provide food for their families, the New Life Church team behind the Community Larder food bank has taken over a row of units in the town’s Riverside precinct and has now opened Sleaford Community Grocers.

During the pandemic, Sleaford Community Larder provided 81,174 meals in food parcels to homes across Sleaford and District who would have struggled to put food on the table without extra help. But the team realised the need was not going away​​​, leading to the grocery store launch.

Volunteer team leader, Rod Munro, said it had been an encouraging, busy start since opening on Monday, with nearly 400 households registering to use the service in the last three weeks.

Community grocery store manager, Dennis Obundu.

He said: “We have had lots of appreciative comments by customers who have been able to access affordable food and it is great to reduce food waste.”

Still taking members, people must register online at https://communitygrocers.co.uk/ or in store in the former Pop In Bargains unit at 17/18 Riverside Precinct before being able to use it.

Costing just £5 annually, once you are a member, you then have access to two weekly shops for just £6 each worth £25 at regular supermarkets. All money is reinvested.

The store is open Monday to Friday 9.30am - 4.30pm, Saturday 9.30am - 3pm. (Continued on Page 3)

Community Grocery Store and Mosaic Youth Hub opens in Riverside Precinct.

Grocery store volunteer, Don Harper.

Healthy food on sale.

Surplus groceries available for hard up families.