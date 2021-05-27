Coronavirus triggers more than one in 20 Gainsborough residents to move house

More than one in 20 people in Gainsborough moved house because of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey suggests.

Research by the think tank Demos asked 20,000 adults in parliamentary constituencies across Great Britain how the Covid-19 crisis had affected where they want to live.

In Gainsborough, six percent of people surveyed in December said they had recently moved house or were planning on doing so for reasons related to the pandemic.

Across Great Britain, nine percent of survey respondents said the same.

The Chartered Institute of Housing said many people have re-evaluated where and how they want to live, as lockdown highlighted the importance of affordable, well-located, good quality housing.

Melanie Rees, head of policy and external affairs at CIH, added: "Increased working from home for those who are lucky enough to be able to do so has meant that people don’t need to be within daily commuting distance of work.

"Moving out of urban centres where house prices are high can mean that people can afford bigger, better quality housing in more pleasant surroundings.

"We have to think about the impact of this on people already living in an area who might find themselves priced out of renting or owning a home due to the house-price inflation caused by people moving in with more money to spend."

The survey showed a further four percent of residents in Gainsborough were thinking about moving house because of the pandemic, though they had no solid plans yet.