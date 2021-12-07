JYSK is opening a band new store in Marshall's Yard

The outlet opens on Thursday and customers will be treated to exclusive sales, with discounts, including up to 70 per cent off dining tables and chairs .

To celebrate the store opening, JYSK is giving the first 50 customers to spend more than £200 in the new store a luxury overnight hotel break with Take-Time experiences.

Victoria Wall, from the Marshall’ s Yard centre m anagement t eam, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to have JYSK opening here at Marshall’ s Yard.

“ JYSK’s beautifully designed furniture, homewares and accessories are exactly what our customers are looking for. With generous discounts and a great competition, we are expecting a very successful opening.

“We’re also thrilled that the new store has resulted in 12 new jobs here in Gainsborough. ”

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is an international chain of stores with Scandinavian roots that sells everything for the home.

The retailer is well known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.