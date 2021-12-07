The outlet opens on Thursday and customers will be treated to exclusive sales, with discounts, including up to 70 per cent off dining tables and chairs .
To celebrate the store opening, JYSK is giving the first 50 customers to spend more than £200 in the new store a luxury overnight hotel break with Take-Time experiences.
Victoria Wall, from the Marshall’ s Yard centre m anagement t eam, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to have JYSK opening here at Marshall’ s Yard.
“ JYSK’s beautifully designed furniture, homewares and accessories are exactly what our customers are looking for. With generous discounts and a great competition, we are expecting a very successful opening.
“We’re also thrilled that the new store has resulted in 12 new jobs here in Gainsborough. ”
JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is an international chain of stores with Scandinavian roots that sells everything for the home.
The retailer is well known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.
JYSK District Manager for the new store, Luke Naughton said: “It’s fantastic to be ending what has been a very successful twelve months for JYSK with our landmark 25th UK store, and I am enormously proud to be bringing the brand to Gainsborough.