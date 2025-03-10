Ministers plan to shake up planning rules and hope it will be enough to win over locals ⚡

Households near new or upgraded power infrastructure could get £250 off bills annually

The Government aims to build 1.5 million homes and streamline planning rules

Angela Rayner calls for a “sensible and balanced” system to avoid delays

Pylons can lower property values and cause noise or signal interference

Studies on health risks from power lines remain inconclusive, but concerns persist

Households living in certain locations will receive hundreds of pounds in bill discounts each year under proposed planning rule changes.

The Government's plans will offer households near power infrastructure - within half a kilometre of new or upgraded systems such as pylons - a discount scheme worth £250 per year for a decade.

The scheme is expected to be in place from 2026 and apply to new onshore, above-ground transmission cables and substations, as well as some major upgrades.

Angela Rayner has called for reforms to make the system “sensible and balanced” as the Government commits to building 1.5 million homes during this Parliament.

(Photo: BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Rayner said: “This Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill will slash energy bills for local people living near new projects, so they benefit as we drive forward in our mission to achieve a more prosperous and energy-secure future for the next generation.

“We’ve put growth at the heart of our plans as a Government, with our Plan for Change milestone to secure 1.5 million homes and unleash Britain’s potential to build.

“New developments must still meet our high expectations to create the homes, facilities and infrastructure that communities need.”

Pylons and power lines can be seen as unsightly, potentially lowering property values. Additionally, high-voltage power lines can produce a low humming sound and may interfere with radio or TV signals.

There has also been ongoing debate about potential health risks, particularly regarding exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from high-voltage power lines.

While studies have not found conclusive evidence linking EMFs to serious health conditions, concerns persist - some studies have suggested a slightly increased risk for children living very close to power lines, but the evidence remains inconclusive.

There have also been investigations into links with conditions like migraines, sleep disturbances, and neurodegenerative diseases, but no definitive causal relationship has been established.

Most health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), state that typical exposure levels near power lines are well below harmful thresholds.

What do you think about these proposed bill discounts for households near power infrastructure? Do you believe they’re enough to offset any potential downsides, or should the Government be offering more? Share your thoughts in the comments.