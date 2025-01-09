Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s biggest bakery chain has upped the price of a sausage roll - despite £2bn in revenue 🥐

Greggs has raised prices on key items, including sausage rolls, coffee, and doughnuts, by 5p - 10p

The price hikes are due to higher staff wages and increased employer national insurance rates

Around two-thirds of Greggs employees received a 6% salary boost in 2025

Despite the price increases, some meal deals, like breakfast and lunch offers, remain unchanged

Greggs' revenue grew by 11.3% in 2024, but the company continues to face inflationary pressures

The cost of an iconic staple in British snack culture is set to rise.

Greggs has raised the prices of its products, including its famed sausage rolls, coffee, and doughnuts.

The UK’s biggest bakery chain said it needed to pass on some of the higher costs it is facing to customers, with CEO Roisin Currie explaining that increased wages for staff and a rise in employer national insurance rates were to blame.

Currie said that around two-thirds of the chain's employees received a salary boost of approximately 6% at the start of 2025. While she described this as positive for employees, she said it necessitated a price increase of 5p to 10p on some products.

“We have had to pass a minimum amount of price rises onto customers… but we work hard to protect as many prices as we can,” Currie said.

But just exactly by how much will Greggs’ offerings be increasing in price? And how much will a comforting sausage roll now cost you?

How much will a Greggs sausage roll cost?

The national price of Greggs traditional sausage roll has risen by 5p to £1.30, although this will vary in locations across the country.

While the exact prices of other products affected by the changes haven’t been confirmed, the increase in the cost of the sausage roll is thought to be part of an average 4% price increase on key items such as coffee and doughnuts.

While prices of individual products have gone up, the boss confirmed that some of its meal deals such as breakfast and lunchtime offers had not changed. “We remain known for value but we are not complacent about that,” Currie stressed.

Why have prices gone up?

Greggs’ fourth quarter sales grew 2.5%, meaning the company made £2 billion in annual revenue for the first time ever in 2024, an 11.3% rise compared to 2023. So why are prices going up?

It’s all to do with businesses facing bigger expenses bills this year from measures including higher wages for staff and an increase to the rate of employer national insurance.

Greggs is among some of Britain’s biggest retailers to be facing a bigger tax bill this year, and was one of more than 70 businesses that wrote to Chancellor Rachel Reeves last year to warn that changes announced in the October Budget meant price hikes were a “certainty”.

The greater national insurance contributions will add about 1% of inflation to the company’s total costs, Currie said.

It is unclear whether there will be further price rises this year but the chief executive said the company was continuing to face some inflationary “headwinds”.

What do you think about Greggs' price increases? Will it affect your regular visits, or do you think the changes are justified? Share your thoughts in the comments section.