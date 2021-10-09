Local cheese company launch new festive cheese ready for Christmas

Say merry Cheesemas with this cracker of a cheddar. Pigs in Blankets from The Chuckling Cheese company is perfect for your festive cheeseboard, or great for a stocking filler.

The Chuckling Cheese Company has created a Pigs and Blankets concoction as the latest edition to their festive treats.

The concept of this new creation was invented and cultivated by the founders

of The Chuckling Cheese Company, wife and husband duo, Emma and Stuart

Colclough, over a period of six months.

Tried and tested by the ultimate cheese connoisseurs, the Chuckling Cheese customers, through a secret sampling session both in store and within online orders, this cheese has already gone down a storm.

With the fast-approaching festive season, the duo wanted to create a cheese like no other, yet keep it traditional.

They hope their new creation will give customers something new to look forward to sharing with loved ones, after all, the fondest memories are made

gathered around a table.

It is available in store and online from Friday, October 8, through all retailers of The Chuckling Cheese Company, whilst stocks last.