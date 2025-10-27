New Aldi set to open in Market Rasen

Aldi is set to open its Market Rasen store when Paralympian Sophie Wells will be handing out fruit and vegetables from their Super 6 range. PHOTO: RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

Aldi is set to open its brand-new store on Gallamore Lane in Market Rasen next month creating 28 new local jobs.

The new store located on Gallamore Lane will open its doors to shoppers at 8am on Thursday November 13 at 8am.

It will be run by Store Manager Jay Wilder, along with a team of 27 colleagues from the local community.

Aldi bosses says that as part of the chain’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to high quality, low-price products.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store. Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering products from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi, Jay Wilder and his team will be joined by Lincolnshire Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Wells to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning. Sophie will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager Jay Wilder said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Market Rasen. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Sophie Wells join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Equestrian star Sophie Wells added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Market Rasen to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday 8am-10pm and on Sunday 10am-4pm.