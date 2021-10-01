New department store set to open at former Oldrids unit in Boston town centre

The new Rebos department store will be opening in Boston town centre on Monday. Pictured is the shop front, which is still undergoing completion today (Friday).

It will be the first time the unit at 11 Strait Bargate has been open since Oldrids closed its doors there in 2020 after 216 years in the town centre.

The store is also bringing back a restaurant and cafe at the site, offering ‘top quality ingredients’.

Finance director at the site John Salik spoke to the Standard and said he was ‘excited’ for the opening of the Rebos store and working with the new team of staff, which he described as ‘very special, clever people’.