New housing development in New Waltham creates nearly 200 jobs

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has announced that it is to launch a new development in New Waltham this year,

This year, over £33million will be invested into the construction of the new 16.3 acre Wigmore Park development on Station Road and will provide work for a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to head office support positions.

As part of the developer’s approved plans, Barratt Developments will also contribute £1 million to the enhancement of education, highways, and open spaces for the local community.

In addition to contributing to the regional job market, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East will also continue to support the local environments in which it builds.

During 2020 alone, the housebuilder built 494 new homes across East Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire supporting over 1,660 jobs through its own business and that of its suppliers and subcontractors.

This boost to the local housing market and construction industry was supported by a £7million investment in physical infrastructure works such as environmental and highway improvements.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to contribute to the local economy in and around Grimsby and New Waltham as well as support a wealth of jobs across the region.

"We are committed to investing in and supporting our local tradesmen, and look forward to working with them over the next 12 months to build even more quality homes.”