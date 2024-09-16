Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winter Fuel Payment is now only available to households receiving Pension Credit or similar benefits

Around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose eligibility for the WFP, leading to increased financial pressure

Octopus Energy is extending its Octopus Assist fund to provide grants to customers no longer eligible for the WFP

Customers can apply for the grants online, by phone or by post

The Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) has long been a vital lifeline for millions of pension-age households struggling to keep up with energy costs during the coldest months of the year.

But with the recent decision by the Labour government to cut the universality of the payment, fewer households are now eligible for financial aid.

Recognising the challenges many customers will face in the absence of WFP support, one energy supplier has launched its own grant, offering much-needed assistance to those affected.

Octopus Energy has announced it is extending its £30 million Octopus Assist fund to provide grants of £50, £100 and £200 to customers who are no longer eligible for the WFP, but still need help with their energy bills.

What is Octopus offering?

The Winter Fuel Payment has traditionally been a universal annual payment ranging from £200 to £300 that was paid to all UK households with at least one member of pensionable age.

But from this winter, the WFP will only be available to households receiving Pension Credit or similar benefits.

Around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out as a result of the policy - many households that sit just above the eligibility line will still struggle with rising costs, but will no longer qualify for the payment.

The government argues that means-testing the payment will better target support to those who need it most, and insists the measure is necessary to fill a “£22 billion black hole” in public finances, left behind by their Tory predecessors.

In response to the changes, Octopus has announced that it will continue its £30 million assistance fund into this winter for pensioners who do not qualify for state support.

It is offering grants of £50, £100 and £200 to customers who have lost eligibility for the WFP but still require help with their energy bills. The supplier also has a range of other measures, including giving out free electric blankets to vulnerable customers.

How can I apply?

Customers who need help can apply for the Octopus Assist fund online, by phone or by post.

Applicants will be required to share information about their health, any vulnerabilities, income, and monthly costs, which will help Octopus tailor its support to those who need it most.

For more information on how to apply, including by phone and by post, head to Octopus Energy’s website.

What about other energy suppliers?

Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson, who founded Octopus in 2016, has said other energy suppliers should “be helpful” to the Government and give extra support to elderly people losing their winter fuel payments.

He said: “We all know there were some people receiving the winter fuel allowance who didn’t need it – that costs everyone else money. But then there’s the grey area of people losing it that need it – that’s where we can help.”

Elsewhere, Ovo Energy has announced a fresh £50 million energy bills support scheme for the winter months. It has set aside the funding to cover a series of schemes, including direct financial support for customers struggling to pay their bills.

Other measures include giving customers temporary reductions in direct debit payments, one-to-one energy saving advice and free or subsidised upgrades to people’s homes, including insulation, a new boiler or, in some cases, a heat pump.

To find out if your energy supplier is offering similar support during the winter months, check the company’s website - most providers list available support schemes and grants.

You can also call or email the supplier’s customer service team to inquire about any financial assistance programmes, grants or special payment plans they may offer during the winter.

Ofgem, the energy regulator in the UK, also provides information about supplier-specific support programmes and can guide people to relevant assistance schemes, while websites like Citizens Advice or MoneySavingExpert may have lists of energy suppliers offering winter fuel support.

