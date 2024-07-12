Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier Inn is a prominent UK hotel chain, known for its commitment to providing a comfortable and welcoming experience for its guests.

But how can you secure a job working for one of the largest hotel chains in the UK, which operates over 800 hotels and more than 70,000 rooms?

If you want to add your name to the company’s workforce of approximately 30,000 staff members across its hotels and head office, read on for the full details.

We’ve rounded up information on some of the company’s most common roles, as well as details on how to apply. We’ve included pay information where it was available on the careers website.

Cleaner

Cleaners at Premier Inn are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of public areas, such as lobbies, corridors and dining spaces.

The role is essential in creating a welcoming and pleasant environment for guests. Cleaners must be diligent, efficient,and have a keen eye for detail.

For the latest available Cleaner vacancies, click here

Chef - up to £13.68 and hour

Chefs at Premier Inn oversee the kitchen operations, ensuring that high-quality meals are prepared and served to guests. The role involves staff supervision and maintaining food safety standards.

For the latest available Head Chef vacancies, click here

Duty Manager - up to £15.60 an hour

Duty managers at Premier Inn are responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the hotel, ensuring that all departments are functioning smoothly and efficiently.

The role involves managing staff, addressing guest concerns, and handling emergencies. Strong leadership skills, problem-solving abilities and excellent communication are crucial for a duty manager.

For the latest available Duty Manager vacancies, click here

Head Housekeeper

The head housekeeper at Premier Inn manages the housekeeping team, ensuring that all guest rooms and public areas are clean and well-maintained.

This role involves scheduling, training, and supervising staff as well as conducting inspections to ensure quality standards are met. Leadership, organisational skills, and a strong attention to detail are essential for a head housekeeper.

For the latest available Head Housekeeper vacancies, click here

Housekeeper - up to £12.59 an hour

Housekeepers play a vital role in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene standards of Premier Inn.

Their primary responsibilities include cleaning guest rooms, changing bed linens, restocking toiletries, and ensuring that all areas are tidy and presentable.

Attention to detail, reliability, and the ability to work independently are essential qualities for a successful housekeeper.

For the latest available Housekeeper vacancies, click here

Maintenance Team Member

Maintenance team members are crucial in ensuring that all facilities and equipment within the hotel are in excellent working condition.

Their duties encompass a wide range of tasks, from repairing plumbing and electrical issues to maintaining heating and cooling systems. The role requires technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work under pressure.

For the latest available Maintenance Team Member vacancies, click here

Team Member

Team members at Premier Inn perform a variety of tasks to ensure that guests have a pleasant and comfortable stay.

This role can include working in reception, assisting with housekeeping, serving in the restaurant, or providing general guest services.

Flexibility, a positive attitude, and a willingness to learn are important qualities for a team member.

For the latest available Team Member vacancies, click here

Receptionist

Receptionists at Premier Inn are the first point of contact for guests, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Their responsibilities include checking guests in and out, answering inquiries, managing reservations, and handling payments.

Excellent customer service skills, attention to detail and the ability to multitask are essential for a receptionist.

For the latest available Receptionist vacancies, click here

Other roles

There may also be several head office and administrative roles at Premier Inn that support the overall operation of the hotel chain.

However, at the time of writing, no such roles are available on the Premier Inn careers website.

Check back regularly in the future to be kept informed on these positions as and when they become available.

How to apply

Applying for a job at Premier Inn is a straightforward process. Start by visiting the official Premier Inn careers page, which lists all current job openings across various locations and departments.

Use the search function to filter jobs by role, location, or department - you can also browse through categories such as front of house, housekeeping or management positions.

Carefully read the job descriptions to understand the responsibilities, qualifications, and requirements for each position. Once your CV and cover letter are ready, submit your application through the online portal.

We’d love to hear from you! If you have any questions about applying for a job at Premier Inn, want to share your experiences, or have tips for fellow job seekers, please drop a comment.