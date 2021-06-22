A consultation regarding the revisions to the council’s Sexual Entertainment Venues (SEV) Licensing Policy is now underway, and the authority would like to hear your views.

Although there are currently no venues within the district which require licensing under this regime, the district council regularly reviews its policies to ensure they remain current.

Anyone can comment on the revisions to the policy, which can be accessed from the Have Your Say section of the Your Council pages at n-kesteven.gov.uk and following the link to Consultations.

Sleaford town centre - there are no sex shops or entertainment venues currently in the district, but the council still has to have an up to date policy. EMN-210622-123454001

The closing date for comments is August 23, 2021. People can send their comments by letter, email or online form.

The council’s SEV policy lists the guidelines to be followed when it issues licences to businesses, such as sex shops, sex cinemas and sex entertainment venues.

All comments received will be considered when renewing the policy. Once amendments have been made, the policy will be approved by the Licensing Committee. From there, it will be recommended to full council in the latter part of the year.

North Kesteven District Councillor and Executive Board member for licensing, Coun Mervyn Head said: “The SEV policy affects both businesses and residents and by asking for comments from the public, the district council can amend the current document so it is useful for everybody within North Kesteven.”