Sky Q to finally add much demanded feature - when update is coming
- Sky Q customers will finally get access to the My5 app this month.
- It comes ahead of the revamp of the Channel 5 brand.
- Channel 5 and My5 will merge into just ‘5’.
If you own a Sky Q box you will soon get access to a much requested feature. The My5 app has been conspicuously missing from the set-top box, but that is about to change.
For subscribers who wanted to watch Channel 5 shows on catch-up and on demand, they have had to rely on using the app via other formats. But that is finally set to be remedied.
In a weird quirk, Sky Stream and Glass customers have access to the app - but Sky Q viewers didn’t. Here’s all you need to know:
When is My5 coming to Sky Q?
Broadband TV News reports that customers who own a Sky Q box will finally get access to Channel 5’s on demand app this month (February). An exact date has not yet been confirmed, but keep your eyes peeled for it.
It comes ahead of a major revamp of the Channel 5 brand, the website reports. My5 and Channel 5 are set to be combined - and will be known as simply 5 from March.
Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Content Partnerships, Sky, said: “Our goal is to ensure our customers get the best entertainment experience, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Channel 5’s presence on Sky Q with the launch of its My5 app. Adding to the extensive range of content and apps already available on Sky Q and through our on-demand library, My5 gives viewers greater flexibility to enjoy their favourite shows all in one place while building on the fantastic Channel 5 content already available to Sky Q customers.”
Kiaran Saunders, VP Distribution, Paramount UK added: “Our expanded distribution across Sky Q marks an important milestone in My5’s ongoing growth, enabling us to reach more homes than ever before. With the upcoming refresh to 5, we’re thrilled to deliver an even more engaging, streamlined and richer viewing experience for all of our audiences.”
