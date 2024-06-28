Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers with these energy accounts can earn up to £50 in free Clubcard points! 🎉💸

Tesco shoppers with energy accounts can earn 2,500 Clubcard points by linking their accounts online

The points can be converted into £24 vouchers or doubled to £50 when redeemed with Reward Partners

The deal is available to both new and existing OVO Energy customers

Tesco shoppers have recently benefited from several perks, including vouchers for free household items on their receipts.

Tesco shoppers who also have an account with this particular energy company may be missing out on free Clubcard points worth £50.

Clubcard users who also have an OVO Energy account can benefit from a new offer. Likewise, if you’re one of millions of OVO Energy customers but don’t have a Clubcard, it may be time to get one.

Since Tuesday 25 June, OVO Energy customers have been able to earn 2,500 free Tesco Clubcard points by linking their accounts online.

These points can be converted into a £24 voucher, or doubled in value to £50 when redeemed with Tesco’s Reward Partners.

Reward Partners include Disney+, Alton Towers Resort and English Heritage, among many others offering a variety of activities and excursions. The deal is available to both new and existing OVO Energy customers.

(Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

Lizzie Reynolds, Tesco Group membership and loyalty director explained: “Clubcard unlocks the best value at Tesco and we are always looking for new ways to bring even more benefits to the 22 million UK households that have a Clubcard.

“Thanks to our new partnership with OVO, many Clubcard holders can now unlock 2,500 extra Clubcard points, giving money off their shopping or to double in value with more than 100 Clubcard reward partners.’”

Recently, Tesco shoppers have received several perks. Earlier this month, regular customers discovered they could get free household items by double-checking their receipts in store.

Clubcard shared stories on how they were gifted vouchers for free items such as Fairy washing up liquid and Lenor fabric conditioner on their print-outs.

Coupons are randomly generated for Clubcard holders based on their shopping habits, and can sometimes appear on physical receipts.

The vouchers are personalised to offer targeted promotions on products customers already buy and enjoy regularly, and so the deals you are offered may differ considerably from what somebody else receives, depending on shopping habits.

To redeem these vouchers, customers simply present them at checkout along with their Clubcard.

For a greener solution, customers can also access Clubcard Coupons through the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app. These in-app, paperless deals work similarly, and also vary among customers based on their preferences.

They are sent out to customers who have opted into Tesco marketing, and can be used both online and in-store.