During a jam-packed weekend of entertainment in Sleaford, the town’s Millstream Square shopping precinct held its latest artisan market.

L-R Avie Mason of The Curly Sheep, Hacconby, Jackie Gilbert of Sleaford, at the Millstream Market.

The popular Millstream Markets returned on Saturday September 2, which coinicided with the Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, Sleaford Town Crier Competition and the Farmers Market to name a few.

There were a number of artisan traders in attendance, as well as a selection of street food and sweet treats on offer, with live music throughout the day.

The organisers thanked everyone for attending what was a very busy day.

Teresa Fox of Cakes For Chocoholics, Sleaford on Millstream artisan market.

Millstream Square's next market will be its annual Christmas market on December 3rd, alongside the town's event.

Stallholders can apply now to be a part of this festive celebration.

A spokesman said: “We're looking for a variety of vendors to sell their handmade goods, including food, crafts, jewellery, and more. There will be plenty of foot traffic, so this is a great opportunity to reach new customers.”