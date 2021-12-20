Corporate law firm moving to bungalow?

Planning

Edmund Shoreman-Lawson set up ELMS Legal in 2016 in Newark and currently operates from offices above the GP surgery in Handley Street, but having grown considerably, attracting clients from the debt recovery and car parking industries

In documents submitted to North Kestevn District Council planners, the firm says it again needs to move to bigger premises while remaining local.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have studied the potential office space in the area finding those available to be too small or too big for their needs, employing 10 staff and so propose to convert a large bungalow at 141 Grantham Road from residential to office use as a temporary fix for up to three years.

Mr Shoreman-Lawson says the large premises is ideal at present for their needs, having served as a day hospice in the past.

The firm says the property has capacity to accommodate more staff and has ample off-road parking, while already being owned by the firm’s principal solicitor, who is also the sole director of ELMS Homes.

Mr Shoreman-Lawson states: “Truthfully, there are no other premises that accommodate our needs and we have worked with NKDC’s team in researching them and we really do desire to stay and recruit local labour in the Sleaford area.”

Eventually the company would move to more traditional office space.