CorrBoard to feature in workplace fundraising guide for national Comic Relief campaign

By Lindsey Davies
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
With an ambition to create the largest Red Nose possible from just corrugated cardboard, glue and paint, colleagues from CorrBoard put their creative skills to the test during Red Nose Day 2024. Within just three hours, the team unveiled a 9m high version of Smirklethorpe!

Having completed the challenge, raising £825 for Comic Relief in the process, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe will now feature in the workplace fundraising guide for Red Nose Day 2025.

Most Popular

Becoming an example of how businesses did something funny for money, the company will be used as an example to encourage others to get involved in this year’s campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head of Operations for CorrBoard UK, Katie Woodward, comments: “When we set our Comic Relief challenge, we had no idea how much of an impact it would have and just how much fun it would be, we got far too competitive! As well as giving us the perfect excuse to get creative, we managed to raise more than £800 for the charity.

CorrBoard UK colleagues with the 9m Red Nose for Comic Reliefplaceholder image
CorrBoard UK colleagues with the 9m Red Nose for Comic Relief

“We couldn’t be prouder to be used as an example to other businesses that want to get involved with Red Nose Day and we look forward to hearing more about what they have planned.”

Head of Schools, Youth and Community at Comic Relief, Laura Wilson, comments: “CorrBoard UK is a great example of a company that really got behind our campaign to do something funny for money. We would like to thank them for getting involved and for becoming an example to others. We know that their efforts will encourage businesses to think BIG during Red Nose Day 2025.”

Related topics:Schools
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice