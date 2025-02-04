Council leader says help is crucial for residents to cope with the impact of bank closures

Set for closure in November - Sleaford's Halifax Bank branch. Photo: AH

The Leader of North Kesteven District Council has reacted to the news that Lloyds Banking Group bosses are to close their Lloyds and Halifax branches in Sleaford later this year.

The Halifax in Southgate is to close in November while Lloyds on Northgate will close in March 2026.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “I understand the concerns of residents who rely on in-person banking services in Sleaford, and those who may be feeling worried for someone who does, ahead of the planned closure of the town’s Lloyds and Halifax bank branches.i

“These closures do reflect broader changes for some time across the sector, with more people accessing banking services online and on their phone. Lloyds Bank, for example, says around half as many transactions were made at the counter or immediate deposit machine in its Sleaford branch – 55% and 56% less for personal and business customer transactions respectively – in the year to July 2024 compared to five years prior, in the same period to July 2019. It is little comfort though for those who feel they still require in-person services at a physical branch or that they struggle to access them in other ways."

He commented: “It is crucial that both banks continue to mitigate the impact of closing these two branches in Sleaford and we will continue to make any representations we can on this. Both indicate that they are looking to provide a Community Banker to help with services and I’m particularly pleased to see that a community banking hub for Sleaford – something we expressly raised with banks and government following a unanimously-agreed Council motion in 2022 – is now recommended by LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network, and we will work with the banks on behalf of our residents to help secure a suitable banking hub location in the town. There are also a wide range of services currently available at Post Office branches including in Sleaford, such as depositing cash and cheques or paying bills.”

He offered support through the council’s own services too.

“I’d encourage anyone feeling concerned about how to access banking services to try our free, drop-in Digital Hubs weekly in Sleaford, Osbournby, Metheringham, Heckington, Ruskington and Waddington if they can,” he said. “They are friendly and welcoming places where you can get in-person help on a whole range of things, from how to access banking and pay your bills online through to using tech like iPads and smartphones. Anyone is welcome to enquire about the digital hubs by calling us on 01529 414155. You can also see the usual time and location of each hub on our website at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/digitalhubs and inside our latest edition of NewsNK delivered very recently across homes in North Kesteven.”