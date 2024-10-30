The former gas terminal at Theddlethorpe has been identified as a possible site for an underground facility for the storage of nuclear waste. (PHOTO BY: Simon Tomson)

Council bosses remain neutral on the proposed nuclear waste disposal site in Theddlethorpe.

The former gas terminal on the Lincolnshire coast is among three sites considered for an underground Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) by Nuclear Waste Services (NWS).

The government agency claims the multi-billion pound project could create over 4,000 local jobs over 25 years and help store around 10% of the UK’s nuclear waste in a secure location for thousands of years.

The plans have drawn tense opposition from local residents. One group, the Guardians of the East Coast, reported that a survey of over 1,000 visitors to Mablethorpe and Skegness found 83 per cent would reconsider visiting the area if such a facility were built, with an additional four per cent uncertain.

Researchers believe this decline in tourism could threaten more than 3,000 jobs and nearly £250 million in annual income.

The UK/Ireland Nuclear Free Local Authorities described the report as “disturbing” and urged leaders of East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to pull the plug on the project by exercising their Right to Withdraw.

However, Coun Craig Leyland (Conservative), leader of East Lindsey District Council, maintains that the council remains neutral towards the development, noting that the process is still in its early stages.

He said: “The council is part of the community partnership and is actively working with the local community to explore the impact the proposed geological disposal facility would have.

“Any plans for the facility will ultimately go through the test of public support. The council understands both sides of the argument and has listened to feedback from other similar facilities.

“The council remains neutral at this point in time, as much work needs to be undertaken to have a fuller picture of the proposals, and to understand the potential impacts for East Lindsey and its residents and businesses, before any decision is taken.”

Coun Martin Hill (Conservative), leader of Lincolnshire County Council, added: “The county council’s position remains the same.

“We feel it’s very important that all residents, businesses and organisations get an accurate picture and full information about what a GDF could mean for Theddlethorpe.

“Our role is to get the assurance that all views are heard so that when local people make a decision via the Test of Public Support, they are fully informed. We are continuing to push for that to happen at the earliest practical opportunity.”