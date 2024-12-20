Fresh new look - Sleaford Market Place work is all but completed. Photo: NKDC

As of this afternoon (Friday), you can now step onto Sleaford Market Place and see the refurbished space for yourself after construction workers completed the six-month task in the nick of time for an ice rink to be installed and the WinterLight Festival to go ahead as planned

New sandstone paving is all in place and North Kesteven District Council, which has led the government-funded enhancement project, says it lightens up the area and reflects the historic buildings around it.

There are also now two raised planters with lighting and inbuilt benches, plus up-lighting for the War Memorial and in the surrounding trees to create "a welcoming space to be”.

With the old hut now demolished, a new defibrillator has been installed in a more prominent place to access in an emergency.

The new look Sleaford Market Place revealed. Photo: NKDC

An NKDC spokesperson heralded the completion on the council’s Facebook feed, explaining: “A small section at the front corner of Market Place (near to St Denys’) does remain fenced off - that’s because the unexpected snow and below zero temperatures a few weeks ago delayed work by a week.”

They added: “A huge thanks is due to Smith Construction (Heckington) Ltd and its teams for ensuring that most of Market Place is ready to reopen as planned, despite the delay from that snow.

“The paving in this small section will be finished at the earliest opportunity by Smith Construction, in early January, as well as a few remaining benches to be installed. There’ll then be a period to review the work and ensure everything is exactly as it should be, with every detail perfect.”

There are also additional finishing touches to come, including repairs and repainting of the bus shelter, and a full window clean and any paint touch ups needed for the businesses surrounding the works (in addition to window cleaning during the works to mitigate the dust throne up from the construction work).

Smith Construction were busily cleaning the new paving on Friday, to make sure it is all tidy for WinterLight from tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday).

Market Place is open in readiness for WinterLight this weekend, a celebration inviting people back to the space for free festive activities including: -

30 minute slots on a synthetic ice rink (2-7pm Saturday and 11am-4pm Sunday); and photo opportunities at the Sleaford Rotary Club’s Santa Sleigh across the weekend too.

A main celebration on Saturday December 21, with a lantern procession through the town centre setting off from the Hub at 3.30pm.

Other activities on the Saturday include festive walkabout entertainment, music with Sleaford Concert Band, Go Dance, Chelsey Bamford and face painting at From Poland with Love.

Fun at businesses around Market Place includies a free festive children’s disco at The YARD Venue from 2pm-6pm on the Sunday, a treasure hunt live all weekend at Waffle & Chill, and extended opening hours at others including inside Bristol Arcade.

A festive projection lights up St Denys’ Church on both days, from mid-afternoon until evening, and community-crafted jam jar lanterns will be casting a festive glow after lantern making workshops at the library at The Hub.