Council’s cabinet approves action plan to enhance Boston Markets
This decision by the council’s Cabinet comes after a detailed review of market performance by officers and unanimous approval by the Environment and Performance Scrutiny Committee.
Dating back to charters granted in 1308 and 1545, Boston's markets are a foundation of the town’s identity, overseen by the council.
Key projects outlined in the Partnership Alignment and Annual Delivery Plan for the Boston Markets Service include a comprehensive review of the Markets Policy and service, alongside initiatives to make savings and expand service offerings. A detailed action plan focuses on delivering cost-efficient, vibrant markets with objectives such as enhancing infrastructure, attracting new traders, and increasing marketing efforts.
Coun Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre including Markets, said: “Our markets hold immense historical significance and are integral to the fabric of our community.
“With this plan in place, we are dedicated to ensuring that our markets continue to thrive, offering vibrant and attractive experiences for both residents and visitors. We believe that by implementing these strategic initiatives, we can further solidify the Boston Markets' position as a vital asset while striving towards financial sustainability.
“We look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to realise our vision of dynamic and inclusive market spaces that serve the diverse needs of our community."
The plan will evolve continually. Recent actions, such as relocating the Bargate Green Market to combine with the main Market Place stalls, are said by the council to have yielded positive feedback, and the plan aims to maximise benefits for residents and visitors while working towards sustainability.