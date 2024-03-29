Fresh action plan is design to help Boston markets thrive. Photo supplied

This decision by the council’s Cabinet comes after a detailed review of market performance by officers and unanimous approval by the Environment and Performance Scrutiny Committee.

Dating back to charters granted in 1308 and 1545, Boston's markets are a foundation of the town’s identity, overseen by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key projects outlined in the Partnership Alignment and Annual Delivery Plan for the Boston Markets Service include a comprehensive review of the Markets Policy and service, alongside initiatives to make savings and expand service offerings. A detailed action plan focuses on delivering cost-efficient, vibrant markets with objectives such as enhancing infrastructure, attracting new traders, and increasing marketing efforts.

Boston Market.

Coun Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre including Markets, said: “Our markets hold immense historical significance and are integral to the fabric of our community.

“With this plan in place, we are dedicated to ensuring that our markets continue to thrive, offering vibrant and attractive experiences for both residents and visitors. We believe that by implementing these strategic initiatives, we can further solidify the Boston Markets' position as a vital asset while striving towards financial sustainability.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to realise our vision of dynamic and inclusive market spaces that serve the diverse needs of our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad