County council explores plans to 'step in' where market lets businesses down

Lincolnshire County Council has promised to ‘complement, not compete’ with the market as £20m investment plans have progressed.

The authority is looking to strengthen the area’s best performing sectors, as well as help those where enough industrial space isn’t coming forwards.

The plans could create 3,000 jobs across the next five years, if approved by council leaders.

It would look to create customised facilities for defence, agriculture and advanced manufacturing businesses.

The investment would also create industrial units in places which are seen as ‘unviable’ by developers.

At a meeting of the economy committee on Tuesday (November 26), Councillor Ian Carrington (Con) said: “Local government can facilitate progress and prosperity in the private sector.

“It’s not designed to compete with the market but to complement it.

“We have to accept that in a large rural county like Lincolnshire with areas a long way from major transport networks, the market can’t always deliver what the community needs. That’s where we can step in.”

Justin Brown, assistant director for growth, compared it to the council’s recent intervention in Kirton where it sold 10 acres of land to expand the Distribution Park.

“A major employer could have left town, and we used the land to prevent that,” he said. When everything is aligned, we will be able to invest in areas quickly.”

Councillors were pleased to hear the proposed investments would be spread across the county, with a particular need for industrial space in West Lindsey, East Lindsey and Boston.

Councillor Neil Murray (Lab) said it was “a really positive report”.

“I’m particularly pleased with the focus on these sectors where we can produce real economic growth.”

Likely projects include a large purpose-built facility for defence contractors, a regional hub for advanced manufacturing in Grantham, and an expansion of the Holbeach Food Enterprise Zone.

The council believes it will make a small gain on the £20m investment, while boosting the local economy.

The plans will now go to Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive for final approval at a later date.