Couple hope to make re-opened public house in Boston a 'real community pub'

Rob Marshall and Tami Anderson, of The Coach & Horses, in Main Ridge East, Boston.

The couple behind a newly re-opened public house in Boston have spoken of their hopes of making it a ‘real community pub’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tami Anderson and partner Rob Marshall, both 43, have taken on The Coach & Horses, in Main Ridge East.

The Batemans Brewery pub re-opened earlier this month after being closed since the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the opening night and an official re-opening party, held about a week later, proved a hit.

The Coach & Horses, Boston.

Tami grew up in Alford and has lived in Boston for three years; Rob hails from Yorkshire/Derbyshire, but has been in the town for about 20 years.

Tami said: “We had been talking about owning our own place for a while and had already looked around another local venue. We both loved The Coach & Horses so when this came up for lease we were excited to put our names forward. Rob had been working at The Conservative Club and The Church Keys previously, but has always dreamed of owning his own pub.”

Since the pub closed, Batemans has made improvements to the residential area and put in new windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pub itself did not need a lot doing to it, however, we have installed a new pool table, gaming machine and jukebox,” Tami said. “We would like the pub to retain its charm and have been happy to see all of the old regulars coming back in. We would like it to be a pub where people can come and feel like they are at home. It is a place for a quiet drink with friends.”

Tami and Rob plan to have live bands once a month as well as regular quiz nights.

They also describe the pub as both family friendly and dog friendly.

The venture comes at a challenging time for the sector. Earlier this year, the British Beer and Pub Association warned that Great Britain would lose the equivalent of one pub a day during 2025, as it made the case for more to be done to support the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tami said: “We feel there are not many traditional pubs left in Boston, which is why we don't want to do too many changes. With other pubs in our area closing we wanted to take the chance at re-opening a well-loved pub to serve the community on this side of Boston.

“We have had a few people comment that they used to come in with friends, but since the pub closed they have not been elsewhere, so they are really happy we have re-opened so that they can meet up and socialise again.

“Our main goals are to make this a real community pub with a nice, friendly atmosphere and excellent beers.”