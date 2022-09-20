Couple turn home near Boston into dog agility centre

Ken and Angela, of Boston Dog Agility, and their five border collies.

Ken and Angela Wheate moved to Old Leake in January of last year to improve their dog training facilities.

The husband and wife have been showing their dogs in agility competitions all over the country for the past 10 years and wanted to give them the best possible chance at success.

Recently, after 14 months’ work, they launched their own dog agility centre from their home.

Ken and Angela have been enjoying success with their dogs this summer, including at the Iconix by Night Agility Show where Angela finished first with Tinker in the intermediate Grade 1-3 class.

Dubbed, Boston Dog Agility it includes an indoor training space, which features a special artificial turf with 15mm shock-absorber underlay to protect the dogs. In addition, a five-acre field has been rolled and seeded to provide a flat outdoor training area too.

Ken said: "Dog agility is a very popular and growing sport that can be beneficial to both dog and handler. It provides both mental and physical stimulation and creates a special bond between you and your dog."

Classes are being run for those who want to pursue dog agility competitively, but also for those who do not.

Ken said ‘positive reward-based training’ is being used.

“We feel that we get the best from our dogs when we encourage, nurture and reward our dogs getting it right,” he said. “This approach is great for building confidence in your dog. Every dog and handler team are different and by applying the reward-based training most if not all dogs and handlers thrive and enjoy their experience in the dog agility world.”