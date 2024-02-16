Register
Court order shuts down grocery store in Sleaford found 'repeatedly' stocking illegal vapes and cigarettes

A grocery store in Sleaford has been closed by a court order after repeatedly’ being caught by police stocking illegal disposable vapes and cigarettes for sale.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 17:30 GMT
Posters from Lincolnshire Police have been placed on the shutters of the Fresh Fruit and Grocery store in Sleaford. Photo: Lincs PolicePosters from Lincolnshire Police have been placed on the shutters of the Fresh Fruit and Grocery store in Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police
Lincolnshire Police have announced that the Fresh Fruit and Grocery mini market in Southgate has been shut down after seizures by officers.

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft of Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team said in a statement that officers visited the Fresh Fruit and Grocery mini market on Southgate in Sleaford last week due to repeated stocking of illegal disposable vapes and cigarettes for sale. He said the Neighbourhood Policing Team shut the store down with a court imposed Closure Order.

He explained: “Three times we attended and seized thousands of pounds worth of vapes and cigarettes". However he said the shop repeatedly re-stocked its shelves in the following days.

According to notices posted on the shutters of the store, the closure will be enforced for three months, until Tuesday, May 7.

Sgt Mumby-Croft said: “We do not need this sort of business practice in Sleaford, and recent news reports make clear the dangerous chemicals and heavy metals which have been found in illicit vapes.

"Trading Standards are leading on a prosecution of the owner at this time.”