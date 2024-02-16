Court order shuts down grocery store in Sleaford found 'repeatedly' stocking illegal vapes and cigarettes

Posters from Lincolnshire Police have been placed on the shutters of the Fresh Fruit and Grocery store in Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police have announced that the Fresh Fruit and Grocery mini market in Southgate has been shut down after seizures by officers.

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft of Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team said in a statement that officers visited the Fresh Fruit and Grocery mini market on Southgate in Sleaford last week due to repeated stocking of illegal disposable vapes and cigarettes for sale. He said the Neighbourhood Policing Team shut the store down with a court imposed Closure Order.

He explained: “Three times we attended and seized thousands of pounds worth of vapes and cigarettes". However he said the shop repeatedly re-stocked its shelves in the following days.

According to notices posted on the shutters of the store, the closure will be enforced for three months, until Tuesday, May 7.

Sgt Mumby-Croft said: “We do not need this sort of business practice in Sleaford, and recent news reports make clear the dangerous chemicals and heavy metals which have been found in illicit vapes.