Coveris donates £1,000 to Pilgrim Hospital’s children’s ward to celebrate safety milestone

Packaging manufacturer Coveris donates £1000 worth of Smyths Toys vouchers to Pilgrim Hospital in celebration of an outstanding safety achievement.

Coveris’ Spalding Enterprise Way site has donated £1,000 worth of Smyths Toys vouchers to the Children’s Ward at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, bringing smiles to the faces of young patients and their families.

This very special donation was possible owing to the site reaching an incredible safety milestone with over 2,500 LTI (lost time incident) days. Coveris’ Paper Business Unit rewards workplace safety achievements with employee-nominated charitable donations. On this occasion, Darron Kent, a Printer at Coveris Spalding, proposed the Children’s Ward at the Pilgrim Hospital. Speaking about the donation, he shared:

“Due to the help and support the Children’s Ward provided me and my family over the years, I thought it was a fully worthwhile cause to help the children in its care with a little comfort in their time of need. It’s very rewarding that Coveris can support the local community in this way, and make a donation to a charity that is close to its employees hearts”.

Coveris employees present a £1,000 donation to representatives at Pilgrim Hospital’s Children’s Ward. Mark Ellis – Enterprise Way site manager; left and Leah Bretten- HR Advisor, second to the right.

Coveris’ donation will enable the ward to purchase a variety of toys, games, and items for children receiving treatment, aiming to ease their hospital experience and bring a sense of joy during challenging times.

With manufacturing sites located in both Spalding and Boston, Coveris maintains strong ties to the area and takes pride in strengthening community wellbeing with meaningful charitable contributions through its safety reward and Community Fund programme.

