Coveris named Apprentice Employer of the Year by Learn2print

Local packaging manufacturer Coveris has been awarded the Learn2print Apprentice Employer of the Year Award, sponsored by Heidelberg, for its comprehensive label printing apprenticeship programme at its sites in Boston, Spalding and Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, developed in partnership with training provider Learn2print, offers hands-on training in Pre-press, Print and Finishing, leading to nationally recognised Print Technician Level 2 and 3 qualifications. This year, five apprentices at Coveris are set to complete the course, joining four others who have already successfully gone through all stages of the same programme.

Part of the Coveris’ Paper Business Unit, the company’s label manufacturing sites in Boston on the Riverside Industrial Estate, Spalding’s Enterprise Way and in Cramlington in North East England, produce packaging for many leading brands and retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An apprenticeship in the packaging industry offers local young people the opportunity to build a long-term career in an international sector, while gaining sought-after skills for an industry that is constantly evolving, balancing technological advances, sustainable innovation and award-winning print and brand management.

Pictured at the award presentation at Coveris in Spalding are (L-R) Jon Bray (Learn2print) and Coveris employees: Leah Bretten, Mark Ellis, Scott Clayton, Jason Osborne, Nicole Aylward, Charlotte Berry and April Cooper.

Jon Bray, Managing Director of Learn2print, praised Coveris for “its strong commitment to developing future-ready talent."

Michaela Van-Noordt, Head of HR at Coveris’ Paper Business Unit, added: “We are delighted and proud to have been awarded Learn2print’s Apprentice Employer of the Year. This recognition reflects the dedication of our talented apprentices, the guidance of our committed mentors, the contribution of our HR and recruitment teams, and our close partnership with Learn2print. Apprenticeships are vital to building a skilled workforce and driving innovation in sustainable packaging – a key part of our 'No Waste' vision.”