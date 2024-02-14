Crafter’s shop is a treasure trove
Roberta Hunt, of Silk Willoughby, opened Treasured Trove in Bristol Arcade in December having been part of the Happy Crafters based in Westgate and doing markets.
The 63-year-old explained she has always been creative has always been in her nature and retired from nursing two years ago after the Covid pandemic.
She said: “I lived through the sixties and seventies and have always ‘made do and mended’ or upcycled and wanted to get into doing bigger furniture but there wasn’t enough room with the Happy Crafters so I decided to set up on my own.”One of her specialities has been decoupage decorated plant pots, expanding from there.
She has also made space for other crafters including her brother in law who makes leather belts, and Mike Knight who makes novelty lamps from recycled items.
Roberta said: “It has gone really well. People are interested in asking for bespoke things such as reupholstered stools. I use various mediums, stencilling, chalk and paints. I’m not going to get rich but I like the community. People just come in and chat about the furniture. I would like to be a hub where poeple can drop in to talk about art and crafts and pick up bits and pieces.”