Crafter’s shop is a treasure trove

Roberta Hunt with some of her goods in Treasured Trove.

Roberta Hunt, of Silk Willoughby, opened Treasured Trove in Bristol Arcade in December having been part of the Happy Crafters based in Westgate and doing markets.

The 63-year-old explained she has always been creative has always been in her nature and retired from nursing two years ago after the Covid pandemic.

She said: “I lived through the sixties and seventies and have always ‘made do and mended’ or upcycled and wanted to get into doing bigger furniture but there wasn’t enough room with the Happy Crafters so I decided to set up on my own.”One of her specialities has been decoupage decorated plant pots, expanding from there.

Treasured Trove in Bristol Arcade, Sleaford.

She has also made space for other crafters including her brother in law who makes leather belts, and Mike Knight who makes novelty lamps from recycled items.