Crafting the Future of Housing: Local carpenter unveils sustainable tiny home

We are excited to introduce you to Vincent, the founder of Your Small Space, who has recently completed a groundbreaking project: Lincolnshire’s first modern, all-electric, energy-efficient tiny home, hand-built right here in Gainsborough.

Vincent’s journey into the world of tiny homes represents an inspiring leap forward in his career. With years of international carpentry experience under his belt—ranging from bespoke furniture making to transforming camper vans into stylish, functional living spaces—Vincent’s expertise and passion for sustainable design have culminated in this innovative project.

This eco-friendly tiny home is a true reflection of Vincent’s vision for the future: a compact, affordable, and sustainable living solution that combines modernity with exceptional craftsmanship. Built on wheels for flexibility and mobility, the home has been meticulously designed to be energy-efficient and environmentally conscious. It runs entirely on electricity, reducing its carbon footprint, and incorporates cutting-edge features that prioritise sustainability without compromising comfort or style.

Highlights of the tiny home include:

• A thoughtfully designed, space-saving interior that maximises functionality.

• Energy-efficient appliances and systems, reducing running costs for its future owner.

• Quality, durable materials selected to ensure longevity and minimise environmental impact.

• A sleek, modern aesthetic that blends seamlessly into both urban and rural settings.

The tiny home is now available for sale, and Vincent is inviting prospective owners to book a viewing. As this marks his debut project, Vincent is excited to share his story and showcase the possibilities of green, minimalist living to the local community and beyond.

If you’d like to learn more about this sustainable housing revolution or book a viewing, you can reach Vincent directly at [email protected].

This is more than just a home; it’s a lifestyle that champions a greener, simpler, and more affordable way of living.