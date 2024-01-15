Crafty Beer festival coming to Lincoln!

​Following a successful first event in Louth, a free popular beer festival will be taking place in Lincoln next month.

The Crafty Beer Festival's event in Louth.

Building on the success of its debut event at Louth Town Hall in October 2023, which the organisers behind Crafty Beer Festival said the turnout was “beyond expectations” and attributed its success to the “overwhelming support” from the public, ​The Crafty Beer Festival will be coming to Lincoln’s The County Assembly Rooms.

Taking place in the heart of the Bailgate on Saturday February 10, from 12pm to 8pm, Lincoln’s event promises an even bigger and better experience for beer enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike, with live music, tasty food, and a vibrant atmosphere.

There will be live music throughout the afternoon, with performances by Sam Simmons, Phil Richards, Mouse and the Moon, and The Athertones.

There will also be a wide array of craft beers, IPAs, and ciders on tap, courtesy of breweries from both our local areas and further afield, including Docks Beers, LUDA, Munyard, and more, and Crafty Beer Festival has also partnered with Taquitos to offer authentic Mexican Street Food.

A spokesman said: “Crafty Beer Festival is not just a celebration; it's a showcase of the finest in craft brewing, with something for every palate.”