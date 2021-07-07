Crowds turn out for Sleaford Artisan Market

Andy Heaps of The Bytham Kitchen, Bourne EMN-210407-155709001

The square’s owners Westmoor Estates spread stalls out into the neighbouring car park off Southgate as well, selling everything from Caribbean cakes to teas, coffees and juices.

There was Asian food stalls and a gin and prosecco bar to name a few with performances by the children of Go Dance Studios as well as artistes such as folk musician Jock McLelland and Serena Smith.

There was even a crazy golf and children’s craft activities for families.

Colin Harrison and Paulette Griffiths with Caribbean Cakes. EMN-210407-155721001

The event went really well, coinciding with the monthly Farmers’ Market in town too.

Co-organiser, Harriet Wells, who runs Souls Boutique, said: “It really was a fantastic day and we would like to say a huge thank you to all the people of Sleaford and the surrounding villages who turned up to support the local musicians and traders. There was such a buzz around the town and the square.

“The majority of traders sold out half way through the event and they were over the moon. We have had so many enquiries from more local businesses who have seen what a fantastic day it was and would like to join us in the future.

“We were genuinely overwhelmed with the turnout and are working on making the August 7 event even better.“

Abigail Chambers 5 playing crazy golf, watched by her dad Andrew Chambers of Sleaford EMN-210407-155733001

Future artisan markets will be on August 7 and September 4.

Christina Ritchie of Sleaford with John of Lincoln Distillery EMN-210407-155744001

William Scott of Well & Roasted Coffe, with Dr Tracy Mitchell of Sleaford EMN-210407-155756001

Kumar Murugan and Camille Machowski, Delicacy of South Asia EMN-210407-155808001