Date set for Homebase store closure in Sleaford

Closing down on February 22. Sleaford's Homebase store.

There are little more than 10 days before the Homebase store in Sleaford closes after administrators for the DIY chain announced it was one of 33 more store closures this month.

Staff have been steadily dismantling display shelving and selling off the remaining stock in the Northgate store after a recent update on the administration process of the home improvement retailer confirmed which branches are set to close next.

When Homebase entered administration in November 2024, hundreds of its stores across the UK faced potential closure, with 74 stores listed for sale.

Now, administrators Teneo have announced 33 locations, including Sleaford, will be closing within the next few weeks. The Sleaford store has announced it will close its doors on February 22.

This will bring the total number of Homebase closures to 52, after six branches shut down before the end of 2024.

It follows the closure of 13 Homebase branches in January, including locations in London, Coventry, and Bradford.

Homebase have confirmed that all impacted employees have been provided with at least two weeks' notice regarding their redundancy date.

Homebase entered administration in November, with up to 70 of its struggling locations acquired by CDS Superstores, now operating as Wilko, The Range, and Homebase.

B&Q took over five stores in January in a £2.5m deal with view to converting them to B&Q stores by the end of the year and Sainsbury’s bought five stores in 2024 to convert them to supermarkets.