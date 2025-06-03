DEA Aviation opens new R&D office in Lincoln supporting high-tech growth and local industry

DEA Aviation, a technology-led aerial data acquisition company, opens a new office in Lincoln marked by a visit from MP for Lincoln, Hamish Falconer.

The new state-of-the-art facility is designed to support the research and development of critical technologies to enhance DEA’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The Retford-based technology company has expanded into Lincolnshire, within the envelope of the Greater Lincolnshire Defence and Security Cluster, as a key milestone in its growth ambitions.

Specialising in innovative technology for aerial mapping, environmental surveying, orthographic surveying, and surveillance, DEA’s new research and development hub will continue to integrate the latest in sensor and image capture capability and provide additional data exploitation and dissemination competence to better serve its customers both in the UK and overseas.

Following two successful rounds of UK Government financing through UK Export Finance facilities/loans, the aerial technology company is now positioned to invest in accelerating its consistent adoption and spiral development of leading edge capabilities to meet customer evolving needs.

Hamish Falconer, Labour MP for Lincoln and Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, attended and officially opened the new office today, stating: “It was a pleasure to be at the opening of DEA Aviation’s new research and development office today. This investment is a real vote of confidence in our city’s potential and a sign of the growing strength of Lincoln’s tech and defence sectors.

“DEA’s work in cutting-edge aerial intelligence and mapping is exactly the kind of innovation I want to support - bringing high-skilled jobs, new opportunities, and long-term growth to Lincoln. I look forward to seeing the difference this new facility will make both locally and nationally.”

Commenting on the visit, Gerald Cooper, CEO of DEA said: “The opening of our new base in Lincoln is an exciting step forward for our business. We employ over 230 highly skilled technicians, pilots and software engineers already and we’re committed to growing this number further with the provision of new jobs at the Lincoln office.

“The Greater Lincolnshire Vision for Growth highlights the county council’s desire to support and grow technical and innovative roles in the area and we share this ambition.”

Looking forward, DEA also plans on integrating further into the Defence and Security Cluster through new infrastructure and locations within the area.

For more information about DEA, visit: Home | DEA Aviation Ltd