Derek's Angling: A big thank you
We would like to thank all who turned up to our grand opening despite the weather! It was an amazing turn out and we truly appreciate those who supported us. We would also like to thank everyone who contributed to the raffles for Cancer Research & MacMillan, we will be announcing how much you raised very shortly!
We have some exciting news here at Derek's Angling.
We are proud to announce we are the UK's largest stockist of Wolf International and Trakker products.
Our website is also being launched VERY soon! You can get in store pick up or delivery to your door!
Follow our socials or sign up following the link to be notified once we launch!
