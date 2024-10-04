Derek's Angling: A big thank you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We would like to thank all who turned up to our grand opening despite the weather! It was an amazing turn out and we truly appreciate those who supported us. We would also like to thank everyone who contributed to the raffles for Cancer Research & MacMillan, we will be announcing how much you raised very shortly!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have some exciting news here at Derek's Angling.

We are proud to announce we are the UK's largest stockist of Wolf International and Trakker products.

Our website is also being launched VERY soon! You can get in store pick up or delivery to your door!

Follow our socials or sign up following the link to be notified once we launch!