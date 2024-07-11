Derek's Angling: New tackle shop opening

You are invited to our grand opening!

Calling all Anglers!

We are holding our grand opening on Saturday 24th of August 2024 and we warmly invite you to join us in celebrating our big open day!

We are one of Lincolnshire's largest independent tackle retailers!

GRAND OPENING at New Tackle Shop in Horncastle, Lincs.
GRAND OPENING at New Tackle Shop in Horncastle, Lincs.

We will be holding it at: Unit 2, Holmes Way, Boston Road Industrial Estate, Horncastle, Lincs, LN9 6AU.

We are having a hog roast, raffles and guests from our brands we are stocking, and 100 % of all monies raised from the hog roast and raffles will be going directly to Cancer Research & Macmillan.

We would love it if you could come along, and would love your support.

We hope to see you there!

---------

Any questions, drop us an email at [email protected], or find us on Facebook & Instagram by searching Derek's Angling.

