Details released of Boston Post Office re-opening at new site
The branch had previously been based at WH Smith, in Strait Bargate, which closed just after Christmas.
From next week, the service will resume at the Pescod Square Shopping Centre.
It will be based in Unit 12, which has previously been home to Wiseguys & Wisegirls, and will initially take a temporary form.
A spokesman for the Post Office said: “We are keen to restore service as soon as possible, so we will introduce a temporary Post Office, which will open on Monday, February 3, at 1pm.
“There will be two counters offering many Post Office services.”
The opening times will be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm.
The temporary set-up will provide an ‘interim service’ at the front of the premises, the spokesman said.
While in operation, work will continue at the rear of the premises to provide a permanent Post Office, with a cards and stationery store.
“This permanent new-look branch is due to open in April,” they said. “It will offer the full range of Post Office services will then be restored.”
The Post Office is appealing for feedback on its plans.
It would like to know customers’ thoughts on the suitability of the location, how easy it is to access, and the opening times.
Views can be shared at: https://www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/boston-pe21-6eg-004202-1/, via email [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone 03452 66 01 15, or by Textphone 03457 22 33 55, until February 27.
