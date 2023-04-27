Distillery mixes it up with gin school and tours

Those looking to mix it up and try new tipples can look no further than Louth’s own distillery

The launch of Louth Distillery visitor’s centre.

The creators of the ever-popular Pin Gin have launched their new-look Louth Distillery visitor’s centre on Fusion Way off Bolingbroke Road, which not only boasts Distillery Tours, but visitors can also make their own gin with their brand new Gin School, and will create an estimated 13 new jobs.

Gin lovers can now try a Tour & Taste experience, where you’ll be able to sample the distillery’s range of spirits and learn all about the history of the business, and the Gin School gives guests the chance to make their own gin from scratch, choosing botanicals and creating your own labels.

Co-founder Amy Conyard said: “We are so excited to be launching the new ‘Louth Distillery’ brand, which will be the home of the Gin School and our distillery Tour & Taste experiences.

The launch of Louth Distillery visitor’s centre. Photo: Louise Anna Photography

"We can’t wait to welcome you into our new space, which is host to 18 miniature stills, overlooking our 5,000ltr copper still, Molly and 500ltr copper, Stansfield.

"If you’ve met Rose before, the 100ltr, she is now in the distillery laboratory, whist the original Dotty, has retired and you can see her in our shop!”

The new team are anticipating that the production part of the business alone will create ten new jobs and the visitor’s centre will create three new positions.

Formerly known as Bottomley Distillery, the distillery has seen a change of ownership, with the brands are now in the safe hands of a consortium of new investors from around the county.

One of those new investors, Darren Lince of The Advocate Group, said: “I am delighted to have been involved in the acquisition of the distillery in Louth, which is famous both regionally and nationally for its brands Pin Gin and Rum Cat.

"The founders of this brand, Alan and Amy, are both staying within the business and we now have a really exciting task of finishing this great new distillery, which will see the workforce grow considerably and hopefully in the relatively short-term, being able to launch a local gin school, bar and visitor centre, all based in the distillery, is really important for our local visitor economy.

"We will also be producing brands for other businesses, which will be a really exciting project too.”

