Until now people have had to go to Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells for the nearest store.

However a new Domino's Pizza is set to open in Lumley Road, Skegness, later this month.

In the meantime there is good news on the jobs front. The store is currently on the lookout for passionate, hard-working, and talented individuals to be part of our new in-store team, including pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.