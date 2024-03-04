Doors soon to fly open at new Lancasters Tavern

Victoria Brown in the bar of the soon-to-be Lancaster Tavern.

Twin Lakes Bar and Restaurant in West Ashby is now under the ownership of Trevor and Victoria Brown, and in honour of the area’s Avro Lancaster history – and personal family passions – they are rebranding it as Lancasters Tavern.

With many years of experience working in the hospitality industry between them, with Victoria working in her parents’ pub before she and Trevor became trained chefs, Victoria said that when the opportunity came up to run the tavern, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Victoria said: “We aim to have the bar up and running smoothly before we move to open the restaurant and function rooms – not forgetting the chalets.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but we can’t wait for it all to come together.”

Inside the tavern, there will be an aviation theme with Lancaster decals on the walls and the five attached chalets will all be named after members of the famous Lancaster squadron.

The couple decided on the name Lancasters Tavern to pay tribute to Victoria’s mum Margery, who is a big fan of Lancasters, and Victoria said her mum is “thrilled to bits” at the name.

The Lancasters Tavern will be offering traditional bar meals in the bar and a seasonal varied menu in the restaurant.

Opening times will be 12noon to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm for food, and 12noon to 11pm for bar from Tuesday to Saturday, and 12 noon to 6.30pm for food and bar from 12noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.