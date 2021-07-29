Doors will close for two weeks at building society’s Louth branch

The refurbished branch will be similar in look and feel to The Nottingham’s Wollaton (Nottingham) branch.

The Market Place branch will close on July 30, and reopen just two weeks later (August 13) with a fresh new look and feel, including a designated, furnished space for community use, and a range of products and services the public expects from a modern-day building society.

The new-look branch will be a Covid-19 secure and compliant environment, which includes integrated protective screens, hand sanitising facilities, guidance on distancing, electronic door locks that can be utilised to control customer flow if required, and the business’ continued involvement in the NHS Test and Trace programme.

The local leader at The Nottingham, David Ellis, said: “We’re proud to be investing in our branches, for our members, and a lot of hard work by teams across The Nottingham will come to life when we open the doors to what will be a really modern looking branch.

“But, most importantly of all, customers will be able to discuss with us how we can help them save, plan and protect their financial futures in a much fresher, more vibrant and comfortable environment.”