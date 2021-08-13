Double celebration at Boston-based translation firm

Monika Przybyszewska and Lelde Plesa are both marking 10 years with PAB Languages this summer.

The company was founded in 2009 and offers translation, interpreting and localisation services in more than 200 languages, with clients including multinational corporations, local and national government bodies, and health organisations.

It has offices in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Yorkshire and Essex, plus Poland and Germany.

Chief finance officer Monika Przybyszewska.

Monika is the chief finance officer, while Lelde has the role of business development manager; both are based at the firm’s headquarters at Endeavour Park, in Boston.

Iwona Lebiedowicz, chief executive officer at PAB Group, said: “Having employees’ dedication in the company for 10 years and more is a true milestone. A big success like this is the result of shared principles, effective communication, trust, respect, and constant teamwork.

“I would like to thank Lelde and Monika who have helped to make PAB Group what it is today.”

As chief finance officer, Monika oversees every aspect of PAB’s financial life.

Business development manager Lelde Plesa.

She speaks fluent French, Polish and English.

She said: “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since I joined PAB. I am proud and honoured to be part of this great team. It has been an amazing journey. I hope for many more successful years.”

In her role, Lelde is responsible for elevating the PAB Languages brand and identifying how the company can add value and benefit society.

She is fluent in Latvian, Polish and English.

She said: “They say: ‘time flies when you are having fun’. Of course, not all is fun – hard work and dedication come first. These past 10 years have given me some of my best memories and experiences. I am glad to be a part of PAB’s group.

“Thank you for all the help, support, mentoring and opportunities to develop myself over the past ten years.”