Double director appointments bolster Switalskis’ medical negligence team

National law firm Switalskis has added two new directors to its acclaimed medical negligence team, enhancing its ability to support clients across East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East.

The team has recruited directors Chris Gresswell-Green and Clare Thompson, bringing extensive experience in high-value, complex medical negligence claims. Their appointments will bolster Switalskis’ offering in regions where the firm is already supporting clients and seeing increased demand for its services.

Solicitor Chris Gresswell-Green joins the team from a Lincolnshire based firm, bringing 15 years’ experience in claimant medical negligence work spanning a wide range of cases. He now specialises in the most complex and catastrophic claims - including those involving amputation, brain and spinal injuries including Cauda Equina Syndrome (CES). Chris also represents families in fatal cases and at inquests.

Based at the Doncaster office, Chris will help strengthen the firm’s presence across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. He is a member of the Law Society’s Clinical Negligence Panel which is a quality mark for solicitors with proven expertise in this specialist area.

Fellow new director Clare Thompson joins from a Newcastle-based firm, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in medical negligence. She is also a member of the Law Society’s Clinical Negligence Panel and accredited to the AvMA panel.

Clare will play a key role in delivering services to Switalskis’ clients in the North East, while continuing to work nationally on complex birth injury claims. She specialises in supporting children with brain injuries, including cerebral palsy, and their families.

Both directors join a highly-respected team which includes 85 lawyers, including 11 directors, and which has expanded significantly in recent years. It is ranked fifth of all firms in the country according to recent figures from the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Chris says: “I’ve always been drawn to the challenge of navigating complex legal issues while advocating for clients. At the same time, I’m fascinated by the field of medicine and how it impacts individuals and families. Combining my passion for law with that interest led me naturally to medical negligence, where I can use my skills to help those who have been harmed due to medical errors. It’s an area where I feel I can make a genuine difference to people’s lives, often during the most difficult times they’ll ever face.

“Switalskis is a forward-thinking firm with traditional values and a strong reputation for high value brain injury claims, including birth injury. I’m excited to contribute to its continued success and to work with such a talented team, while helping to ensure clients in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire can access the support they need.”

Clare says: “I’m proud to join a firm with such a strong national reputation for its medical negligence work. I look forward to working alongside the team to ensure clients in the North East continue to receive the expert, compassionate support they deserve.”

Suzanne Munroe, director and head of medical negligence at Switalskis, says: “We’re delighted to be able to bring two such talented and respected new directors into our team to enhance our service offering. We already act for clients across East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East, and these appointments allow us to further strengthen the support we offer in these areas and provide them with the personalised and attentive support they need post-injury.

“It’s an exciting time and it’s just the beginning. Our reputation for our client care and our track record in developing careers means we are increasingly seen as an employer of choice so we expect to see further new recruits joining us in these regions in due course.”