Dozens of local businesses and accommodations shortlisted in Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards

Dozens of local businesses and accommodations have been shortlisted in this year’s Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

The team at Luda Brewery in Louth. Photo: John Aron Photography

The awards, organised by tourism body Destination Lincolnshire, celebrates the businesses across Greater Lincolnshire that have stood out in their respective tourism sectors.

Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa ltd is up for the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the nomination,” said Amarylis Midgley, Trustee of Jubilee Park, “Our staff and the invaluable volunteers who support us deserve a pat on the back for going that extra mile to make our visitor experience as enjoyable as possible. It’s especially important as we don’t receive any public funding and rely entirely on our visitors to ensure our lovely little park continues to thrive.”

The team at Louth's Serendipity at the Priory.

In the B&B and Guest House of the Year, Village Limits in Woodhall Spa was shortlisted, as was The Old Kings Head in Kirton, South Thoresby’s The Vine B&B, and The Elm Tree in Hundleby.

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year saw Treetop Hideaways in Woodhall Spa, Grange Farm Park in Maltby le Marsh, Stewton Stars Hideaway in Louth, and Mablethorpe’s Holivans Ltd all shortlisted.

Treetops Hideaways was also shortlisted in the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year, along with Bainvalley Cottages in Hemingby, Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages in Skegness, and The Burrow Escape in Branston.

The Holivans team. Photo: Holivans

Holivans was also named as a finalist in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award, along with Louth Distillery, while Treetops Hideaways was also shortlisted in the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year, along with Bainvalley Cottages in Hemingby, Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages in Skegness, and The Burrow Escape in Branston.

Kelly Rowland, Managing Director of Holivans, said: “We are delighted to be selected as a finalist for two Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

"To be nominated for two awards is a testament to our staff who work incredibly hard to provide amazing experiences for all our guests in our lodges with hot tubs & caravan holidays whilst contributing to the UK's sustainability and responsible tourism initiatives.

“We also wish to thank all of our customers for their continued support.”

Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa.

Up for Hotel of the Year are Savoy Hotel Skegness, while also in Skegness, Fantasy Island has been shortlisted for the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award, along with Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa ltd, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park near Friskney, and Woodside Wildlife Park.

Louth Distillery is up for a second award, the New Tourism Business of the Year, along with fellow Louth beverage makers Luda Brewing Co. and JB Farming & Country Stays near Woodhall Spa.

Amy Conyard, co-owner of Louth Distillery, said: “We’re really pleased to have been nominated for these two award.

"Having only just launched our gin experiences this year, to be nominated is amazing and we’re really pleased at the support we have had from people across Lincolnshire.”

Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard with daughter Molly of Louth Distillery, now Giraffe Distillers

The George at Langworth has been named as a finalist in the Pub of the Year category, along with The Queens Head Bar & Restaurant in Kirkby la Thorpe.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year has several finalists in our areas, with Ark Wildlife & Dinosaur Park at Stickney, Bransby Horses - Rescue & Welfare, and Wild Pines Park in Market Rasen shortlisted.

Bransby Horses is also up for the Customer Service Excellence Award, shortlisted with the prestigious International Bomber Command Centre and The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Limited.

V-ATE Automotive Smokehouse and Bowl in Boston is up for two awards – the Taste Lincolnshire Award and the Unsung Hero Award – the latter alongside Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford, Mrs Smith's Cottage in Navenby, and Louth’s Serendipity at The Priory.

Priory founder Paul Hugill MBE said: “We're honoured to have been nominated for the Unsung Hero award - we strive every day to help those in need in Louth and the surrounding areas and to be recognised for this is very humbling."

The winners will be announced at the Awards Evening ceremony on Thursday, October 12, at Lincoln Engine Shed.

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive of Destination Lincolnshire, said: “Created to shine a light on businesses across the county, the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate every aspect of the visitor economy - I'm thrilled to see so many fantastic businesses from across Greater Lincolnshire shortlisted in this year's celebration of tourism.