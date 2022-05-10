Dragons Dean star gives Twitter endorsement to Tetford business

The retweet from Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Clare Towers, owner of The Foxglove Tree, tweeted Theo about her Botanical Casting business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted The Foxglove Tree’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, https://thefoxglovetree.co.uk/ has gained more followers and extra orders for their Botanical Cast Fragrance Diffusers.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Clare said: “I have only been in business just over a year and still work out of my garden shed. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s a fabulous boost in raising my business profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish The Foxglove Tree every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS.