Drivers at Spalding bus operator recognised for driving excellence
Driver safety specialists GreenRoad monitor the performance of drivers across Stagecoach East and award a ‘Fleet Elite’ status to drivers who demonstrate sustained driving excellence as evidenced by outstanding safety scores and displaying true mastery of the driving profession.
The aim is to inspire a continued focus on road safety and offer a source of pride for drivers who help improve passenger and driver safety, reduce risk and save lives.
In total, 57 local drivers have reached ‘Master’ Fleet Elite status for having maintained the highest standards of safe and fuel-efficient driving for four years; a further 12 achieved Gold status for maintaining the highest standards for 3 years; meanwhile, 26 achieved Silver status and 62 Green.
Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our drivers spend countless hours honing their skills to offer our customers the safe, comfortable and environmentally conscious ride that they should expect from us. So, it is a matter of huge pride that so many colleagues have now received official acknowledgement for their ability and dedication.
“The comfort and safety of our customers is our highest priority, so I am very proud that so many have received prestigious recognition for their abilities. This is a really wonderful achievement!”