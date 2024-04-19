​Drop in ‘fore’ lunch

Reagan Richardson, manager of Drakes at Crowtree Lodge.

​Kieran Matchett and Jonny Waller, of the Luda Brewery in the town, have taken over the catering at Louth Golf Club.

The club has recently undergone a refurbishment, with a fresh new look, and as part of the revamp, Kieran and Jonny have launched a new breakfast and lunch menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant is called Drakes at Crowtree Lodge, a tribute to the Drake family who previously owned the land and sold it to the golf club, and it will be open to both members and non members each day.

Reagan Richardson, manager of Drakes at Crowtree Lodge, said that the new menu and the launch of the newly refurbished restaurant it a “really exciting time” for the golf club:

"It’s given the place a new lease of life for the members and it’s going to brilliant.”

Kieran said that the message they want to get across is that Drakes is open to everyone, not just golf club members:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of people think that because it’s the golf club that it’s only open to members but we really want people to come in and try us.

"We want people to think of popping in for a coffee or something to eat when they’ve been walking nearby in Hubbard’s Hills for example.